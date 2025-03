Westosha Central HS students participate in 2025 District Solo & Ensemble

Jazz Central /Submitted photo

Westosha Central High School hosted District Solo & Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Students performed solos, duets, trios, quartets, and in small ensembles for adjudicators. Students who performed Class A music and received a *1 rating earned a performance at State Solo & Ensemble, which will be on Saturday, April 26 at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The following Westosha students and groups earned performances at State Solo & Ensemble:

Jazz Central

Brass Ensemble

Percussion Ensemble

Saxophone Choir

Trombone Choir

Gavin Burnett – piano solo, tenor saxophone solo

Karen Pisano – trumpet solo

Noah Burnett – piano solo

Jon Schiller – piano solo, alto saxophone solo, tenor saxophone solo

Lucas Roynon and Brady Pahl – trumpet duet

Aubrey Reeves – tuba solo

Selah Hill – clarinet solo

Percussion ensemble /Submitted photo