Aging Well 2025: Vendors sought for senior resource fair Join Racine County Eye for Aging Well 2025: A Comprehensive Senior Resource Fair, a free event for seniors, caregivers, friends, and family members from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave, Sturtevant. This premier event features diverse exhibitors who help the 55+ senior community enhance all aspects of […] Denise Lockwood

Homicide: 15-year-old accused of the stabbing death of his mother on March 4 CALEDONIA, WI — A 15-year-old student could face adult charges after he was arrested Tuesday, March 4, in the homicide of his mother. According to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 10000 block of E. White Manor Court at approximately 10:34 p.m. March 4 after receiving […] Heather Asiyanbi

‘A slap in the face’: Federal workers in Wisconsin fight their firings after mass layoffs James Stancil came to work at the Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee just like every other Monday. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org As a supply technician, he made sure nurses and doctors had the medical equipment they needed, like wound vacuum supplies or infusion pumps that deliver fluids and medications. He cleaned, […] Danielle Kaeding

Trump administration signals that the tariffs against Canada and Mexico may soon have exemptions WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said there might be carveouts coming to the 25% tariffs placed on Canada and Mexico by President Donald Trump, a softening of the U.S. position after Tuesday’s tax hike hurt the stock market, worried consumers and started a trade war. This story also appeared in Associated Press But, […] Associated Press