A word from our sponsors: Notice of election Salem School District April 1, 2025

5 things to do in Racine this week: March 3-9 RACINE, WI – Looking for something fun to do in Racine this week? From educational family events to exciting nightlife, Racine offers a variety of activities to enjoy from March 3 to March 9. Whether you’re interested in learning about aerodynamics with paper airplanes, exploring art at the Racine Art Museum, or celebrating Mardi Gras […] Liliana Fannin

Case High School girls cross country team makes history at state meet with a final record of 59 wins RACINE, WI — The Case High School Girls Cross Country team made a remarkable achievement this season, earning a trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships held in Wisconsin Rapids during the first weekend of November. The 2024 season marked only the second time in the past 30 years that the team qualified for […] Nick Payne

Will Medicaid funding shrink? How federal budget caps could impact Wisconsin healthcare RACINE, Wis. — Marilyn Holbus stood outside Congressman Bryan Steil’s Racine office on March 3, gripping a handwritten letter. Her 70-year-old brother, David Kemen, has a developmental disability and relies on Medicaid for assisted living, prescriptions, and medical care. She worries that new federal budget caps could impact Medicaid-supported programs, leaving families like hers with […] Denise Lockwood

SENATE BILL 759 – UPDATES TO THE WISCONSIN TRUST CODE Governor Tony Evers recently signed into law Senate Bill 759, which updates the Wisconsin Trust Code that has been in effect since 2014. Among the Senate Bill’s most important provisions were the Trustee’s duty to inform and report the interested parties and beneficiaries, the adoption of the Uniform Decanting Act, and the adoption of the […] Racine County Eye Staff