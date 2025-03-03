Sheriff’s Dept. chase ends in Illnois with capture

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On Monday, March 3, 2025, around 8:45 A.M., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) Deputy located a Chevrolet Cavalier whose registered owner, Mason Spencer, did not have a valid driver’s license and was wanted out of Lake County, Illinois, for numerous criminal charges and has an extremely violent criminal history. A traffic stop was initiated with the vehicle on USH-45 at CTH-C. The suspect vehicle immediately took off at a high rate of speed south on USH-45 once the Deputy activated their emergency lights and sirens. Due to the extreme risk to the public if this suspect were to get away, KESO Deputies continued the pursuit into Illinois with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At the intersection of USH-45 and IL-173, the suspect crashed into another motorist, disabling both vehicles. Inside the suspect vehicle, three individuals were located and detained. All three suspects cooperated with law enforcement after the crash and were detained without further issue. Inside the vehicle was:

Mason J. Spencer (01/12/94) – Mason was the registered owner of the car and had numerous active warrants for his arrest.

Raymond Underwood (12/12/92) – Underwood was the driver and was also taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff’s office for numerous charges, including Felony Fleeing and Reckless Endangering Safety (x4).

The third individual was detained initially and later released without criminal charges.

The victim who was struck by the fleeing felons was checked on and had minor injuries. This individual was also later transported to jail on outstanding warrants.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and has taken custody of Spencer and Underwood.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting our community members and holding criminals accountable for their actions. Thank you to all those at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office who assisted us this morning. This incident was an excellent example of a multi-jurisdictional operation to keep our community members safe.

Nothing further will be released at this time.