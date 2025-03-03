Rock Lake resident completes 30th American Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race

(From left) Ben Ihlen and Johan Ihlen after this year’s American Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Race. It was Johan’s 30th Birkie. /Submitted photo

Johan Ihlen of Rock Lake has seen a lot of American Birkebeiner Cross Country Ski Races.

This year, he completed his 30th Birkie.

Ihlen, 69, skied the 33.5 mile/54km course along with his son, Ben, 34.

Ihlen said he got started doing the race decades ago on a dare from a neighbor. For many years, he and the neighbor participated. Later, Johan’s son began skiing.

Johan used to finish with a faster time than his son. More recently, that’s reversed.

Johan said he does some targeted training, but he also has his work as a contractor serve as training. He is the owner of Norse Construction.

The race course is from Cable to Hayward. It finishes on Main Street in Hayward after crossing Lake Hayward and the international bridge to a crowd-lined street.

This year, Johan had a race bib that noted his 30 races and received a lot of shouts of acknowledgement of that fact as he finished the race.

Will he do the race again? Well, Johan did say he will get another special bib next time because he will be 70.