A word from our sponsors: Why your tires matter and how Hartnell Tire Outlet can help

SENATE BILL 759 – UPDATES TO THE WISCONSIN TRUST CODE Governor Tony Evers recently signed into law Senate Bill 759, which updates the Wisconsin Trust Code that has been in effect since 2014. Among the Senate Bill’s most important provisions were the Trustee’s duty to inform and report the interested parties and beneficiaries, the adoption of the Uniform Decanting Act, and the adoption of the […] Racine County Eye Staff

TITLE XIX AND ASSET PRESERVATION Last week I discussed the options a couple has if one of the spouses unfortunately needs assisted living or long-term care and wanted to apply for Title XIX benefits. This week I will discuss the options for a single person if the same situation occurs. Title XIX For a single person, the following assets are […] Racine County Eye Staff

TITLE XIX AND ASSET PRESERVATION FOR COUPLES What do you do if your spouse needs additional care and the only alternative is to enter an assisted living facility or nursing home? The last thing you should do is panic or worry about the potential expenses that could occur from their stay. Title XIX With Title XIX, the community spouse (the healthy spouse) […] Racine County Eye Staff

MEDICARE vs MEDICAID FOR LONG TERM CARE I often have clients asking questions about the coverages Medicare and Medicaid provide when it comes to long term care needs. Medicare vs Medicaid First, let’s explain the differences: Medicare is a federal health insurance program for persons over sixty-five years old or for persons with certain disabilities. Medicaid is a joint federal and state […] Racine County Eye Staff