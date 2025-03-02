A word from our sponsors: March 2, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

WIAA Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals: Case rolls to first playoff win in three years MILWAUKEE – Playing shorthanded and on the road in a unique environment, the Case girls basketball team had no trouble with the St. Joan Antida-Tenor/Veritas Co-op, jumping out to a 15-3 lead and cruising to a 67-24 victory. In its second season under coach Brette Logic, the win was Case’s first in the postseason since […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 28, 2025 Wondering what stories had everyone talking this week? This roundup features the five most-read articles, covering everything from immigration enforcement concerns in Racine to a rare 1920s housing market trend and major federal layoffs impacting Wisconsin workers. Catch up on the biggest local headlines and stay informed on the issues shaping your community. Top Stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

Interacting with ICE: Understanding how Racine County law enforcement interacts with federal immigration authorities RACINE COUNTY, WI — As immigration policies shift nationally, many Racine County residents wonder how their local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration authorities such as the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While some departments emphasize community safety, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office continues cooperating with federal immigration authorities, a policy […] Denise Lockwood

Citizenship in crisis: 3 ways Racine families are bracing for the worst RACINE, WI — Amy Maack never thought she’d need to carry proof of her citizenship around town. Lately, however, she has been double-checking that her birth certificate is tucked safely in her bag. Born and raised in Kenosha, Maack always believed her American citizenship was unquestioned. As a music teacher at Gifford School, a second-generation […] Denise Lockwood