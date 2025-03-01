A word from our sponsors: March 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Interacting with ICE: Understanding how Racine County law enforcement interacts with federal immigration authorities RACINE COUNTY, WI — As immigration policies shift nationally, many Racine County residents wonder how their local law enforcement agencies interact with federal immigration authorities such as the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While some departments emphasize community safety, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office continues cooperating with federal immigration authorities, a policy […] Denise Lockwood

Citizenship in crisis: 3 ways Racine families are bracing for the worst RACINE, WI — Amy Maack never thought she’d need to carry proof of her citizenship around town. Lately, however, she has been double-checking that her birth certificate is tucked safely in her bag. Born and raised in Kenosha, Maack always believed her American citizenship was unquestioned. As a music teacher at Gifford School, a second-generation […] Denise Lockwood

8 of 10 Americans who experienced severe winter weather see climate change at work, AP-NORC poll shows WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Ries has lived in Florida only three years, but everyone told him last summer was unusually hot. That was followed by three hurricanes in close succession. Then temperatures dropped below freezing for days this winter, and snow blanketed part of the state. This story also appeared in Associated Press To Ries, 29, […] Associated Press

Wisconsin State Doubles Its Exposure To Bitcoin Wisconsin Investment Board, which oversees the state’s pension funds, has reported a massive increase in its cryptocurrency holding. The board now holds more than 6 million shares in the iShares Bitcoin Trust from BlackRock, valued at around $340 million. The fund was the first state fund to invest in Bitcoin ETFs, in 2024, when it […] Racine County Eye Staff