Wind advisory issued; weekend to be colder

The warmer than seasonable weather we’ve been enjoying will be coming to an end for the weekend, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

In the meantime, the NWS has issued a wind advisory for Kenosha County and the southern half of Wisconsin from noon to 6 p.m., Friday. Southwest wind from 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph are expected during the advisory period.

After a high temp of 56 Friday, temps will dip some over the weekend with high Saturday of 30 and 38 on Sunday, But then it’s back to the 40 Monday through Thursday.