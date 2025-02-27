Sponsored post: Bristol School Early Childhood Child Find Screening & Evaluation

Electrical fires are the fourth leading cause of house fires according to the US Fire Administration Office. In order to protect your home, here are preventative measures you can take. Old or Defective Wiring Old, worn-out, or defective electrical wiring is one of the most common – and dangerous – home electrical hazards and can […]
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition where basic communication, social interaction, and behavior are impaired. About 5.5 million adults in the US have ASD. In this article, we look at understanding stem cells for autism treatment, how it might help with sensory processing issues, and how their research is based on this potential […]
A life of care and strength Dorraine Waller, 60, died peacefully at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Monday, February 17, 2025. Born in Racine to George and Beverly (Greene) Smith, Dorry dedicated many years of her life to caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Sheridan Medical Complex. Her compassionate […]
A life of compassion and dedication With a caring heart and an unwavering spirit, Linda Rea-Votava, 72, of Racine, died peacefully on February 24, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Born on May 30, 1952, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Linda devoted her life to serving others. A proud graduate of Gateway Technical College, she spent […]
A life dedicated to family and service Ruth Staples, 70, of Racine, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Racine on August 15, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen (Locey) Christopherson. She attended local schools before earning a Bachelor of […]