Rare ‘Parade of Planets’ to dazzle the night sky on Feb. 28 RACINE, WI — On Friday, February 28, 2025, sky enthusiasts in Racine County have the opportunity opportunity to witness a rare celestial event: the Parade of Planets. The scientific term “planetary alignment” involves Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune appearing to line up in the night sky from Earth’s perspective. In preparation for […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump says the White House ‘will determine’ which news outlets cover the president, rotating traditional ones WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The White House said Tuesday that its officials “will determine” which news outlets can regularly cover President Donald Trump up close — a sharp break from a century of tradition in which a pool of independently chosen news organizations go where the chief executive does and hold him accountable on behalf […] Associated Press

Who pays for PFAS? Governor, GOP lawmakers wrestle over cleanup liability Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers continue to dig in their heels during a yearslong tug-of-war over how regulators should hold property owners liable for contamination caused by “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org They are pushing competing proposals to protect so-called innocent landowners — those who didn’t knowingly […] Bennet Goldstein

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos seeking broad tax cuts in upcoming budget MADISON, WI — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) criticized much of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal on Tuesday, saying Republicans wouldn’t get behind the spending increases and taxation proposals. He said Republican lawmakers are starting the process of coming up with their own proposals, including a broad tax cut plan. Evers’ 2025-27 state budget proposal dedicates $4 […] Baylor Spears