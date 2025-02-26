A word from our sponsors: Batting practice with data feedback at Westosha Sports Complex

3 things you need to know to understand Caledonia’s village government CALEDONIA, WI — The village of Caledonia, located along Lake Michigan and north of Racine, became a village through a 2005 referendum. What makes this community tick, and what do you need to know about the local government here? We’ve got your rundown. Do you have a question for the village? Anyone who needs immediate […] Amie Schaenzer

Trump says Canada and Mexico tariffs are ‘going forward’ with more import taxes to come WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth and worsen inflation. This story also appeared in Associated Press “We’re on time with the tariffs, and it seems like that’s moving along very rapidly,” […] Associated Press

Racine students can apply for valuable $5k scholarships through the Mahone Foundation RACINE, WI — Racine students are invited to apply for a number of scholarships through the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Foundation and its Career Exploration Organization (CEO) mentoring program. This is the organization’s 25th anniversary and its first that includes Racine students among its beneficiaries. Scholarship opportunities High school seniors planning to attend […] Heather Asiyanbi

6 cozy date ideas for last few weeks of winter in Racine County RACINE COUNTY, WI — Although the weather may be warming, winter is still in full swing in Racine County. As we count down the days until spring, what fun and cozy dates can we enjoy now to help us get through the chilly weeks ahead? Plenty of time for cozy winter date nights We’ve listed […] Amie Schaenzer