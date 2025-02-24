Seno K/RLT Conservancy to host Maple Sugaring program March 8

Seno K/RLT Conservancy will host their Maple Sugaring program on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Learn about the traditions of maple sugaring that have been part of Wisconsin’s history for many centuries in this family-friendly program for all ages. Participants will learn the process of making maple syrup and the rich Native American history behind this tradition as well as tree identification, how to properly tap a maple tree, the process of sap-to-syrup, and the traditional sugaring techniques. The program will end with storytelling around a fire and a sweet treat for all participants.

The class is open to the public and has a fee of $7 per adult and $5 for children 13 and under. Registration is required. This program will take place outdoors and participants should plan to dress for the weather.

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a non-profit organization and land trust focused on permanently conserving land and restoring critical habitat in Kenosha and Racine counties, sustainable forestry, and natural resources education. For more information visit www.senokrlt.org