The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold two meetings Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

First is a closed Town Board meeting to start at 4 p.m. The board will go into closed session to conduct interviews with three candidates for an office position.

No vote will be taken at this time, the agenda says.

A regular Town Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., with routine items on the agenda, which is available here.