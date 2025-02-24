Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 24, 2025

Caledonia real estate: $1.6 million can buy 160 feet of stunning Lake Michigan shoreline CALEDONIA, WI — Nestled on a 1.3-acre property along Lake Michigan is a beautiful estate currently up for grabs to anyone with $1.6 million to spare. The home at 7001 Novak Road in Caledonia has hit the market for the first time since it was built in 1995, according to realtor.com. The 1,900-square-foot house has […] Amie Schaenzer

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 22, 2025 Wondering what stories had everyone talking this week? Our roundup features the five most-read stories, covering everything from major political shakeups to local emergencies and key election updates. Catch up on the biggest headlines and stay informed on the latest developments in Racine and beyond. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and local […] Racine County Eye Staff

Marian Bado, 91, beloved wife, mother, and community leader A life of faith, family, and service Marian Bado, 91, passed away on February 18, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, Marian touched the lives of many through her kindness, faith, and commitment to her community. Early life and education Born on July 12, 1933, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Patrick Starks, 58, beloved husband, father, and friend, dies A life filled with love and family Patrick Starks, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Racine, WI, on February 12, 2025. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Patrick was known for his kind heart, love of family, and passion for sports. Early life and education Born in Gore Springs, MS, on February 11, […] Racine County Eye Staff