Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 24, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. or immediately following the Economic Development Committee meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Salem School District Referendum Presentation
- Ordinance 2025.02-92 an ordinance to amend Section 305-3, Classes of licenses and fees, authorizing the Village Clerk as a designated municipal official to issue operator’s licenses
- Approval of invoice 21631s in the amount of $6,024.19 for repair on 2009 Quantum Pierce
- Resolution 2025.02.122 amending the Emergency Medical Services Fees pursuant to Section 272-11 of the Village Code
- Purchase of two new servers for the Utility District SCADA system and one host server for the Village with a total cost of $27,056.66 from SuperMicro
- Discussion and possible action on the following items: Appointment of Ron Gandt to Silver Lake Management District
- Closed session for: Lease of Village property at 9920 Antioch Road and interview of candidates for the position of Finance Director,