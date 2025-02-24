Agenda: Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee meeting Feb. 24, 2025

Feb 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 5 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on the following:

  • Economic Development Committee goals.
  • Action plan to maximize meeting attendance.
  • Discussion on upcoming Public Engagement Sessions held at Village Hall, including the creation of a questionnaire to be sent by 2/28:
  • Set two Public Engagement Sessions held at Salem Lakes Village Hall on March 15, 2025 and choose which EDC members will attend each session.

The full agenda is available here.

