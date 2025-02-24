Agenda: Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee meeting Feb. 24, 2025

The Salem Lakes Economic Development Committee is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 5 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
Discussion and possible action on the following:
- Economic Development Committee goals.
- Action plan to maximize meeting attendance.
- Discussion on upcoming Public Engagement Sessions held at Village Hall, including the creation of a questionnaire to be sent by 2/28:
- Set two Public Engagement Sessions held at Salem Lakes Village Hall on March 15, 2025 and choose which EDC members will attend each session.