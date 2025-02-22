A word from our sponsors: Feb. 22, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Marian Bado, 91, beloved wife, mother, and community leader A life of faith, family, and service Marian Bado, 91, passed away on February 18, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, Marian touched the lives of many through her kindness, faith, and commitment to her community. Early life and education Born on July 12, 1933, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Patrick Starks, 58, beloved husband, father, and friend, dies A life filled with love and family Patrick Starks, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Racine, WI, on February 12, 2025. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Patrick was known for his kind heart, love of family, and passion for sports. Early life and education Born in Gore Springs, MS, on February 11, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Gary Landa, 72, beloved husband, father, and golf enthusiast A life of love, family, and passion Surrounded by loved ones, Gary Landa, 72, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee on February 13, 2025. A devoted husband, father, and friend, Gary was known for his generosity, his love of cars and golf, and his unwavering commitment to family. A career […] Racine County Eye Staff

Evelyn Ives, 81, devoted wife, mother, and woman of faith A life of faith, family, and love Evelyn Ives. “Evie,” 81, was called home to be with her Savior on February 17, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Evie’s unwavering faith and boundless kindness touched the lives of many. A love story built on faith Born in Racine […] Racine County Eye Staff