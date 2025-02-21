Warm up expected starting this weekend

It you’ve had enough of temperatures in single digits and below zero wind chills, you’re in luck.

A warm up is expected to get some momentum Friday and result in several days of high temperatures in the mid 40s early next week, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Friday will be better, but not in a spectacular way. It will be sunny, with a high of 26, but cold wind chills will still be a thing with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values between -5 and 5 (sadly that is an improvement).

Sunday will be a little warmer with a high of 37. The big big news starts Monday with high temperatures of 45 forecast through Wednesday. There is a less than 50 percent chance of some rain Monday night and again Wednesday.