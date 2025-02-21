Spring election 2025: Salem School District presentation on operational referendum

Officials from Salem School District on Wednesday gave a presentation to the Paddock Lake Village Board on the need for a $2 million operational budget that will be on the April 1 ballot.

Speaking at the meeting were district superintendent Vicki King, School Board Treasurer Nicole Haas and district director of business services Ryan Sandberg.

The school officials described the district’s financial situation and the need for the referendum to allow the district to levy taxes above the state-imposed levy limit, then took questions from the Village Board and audience. The board is seeking the authority to levy an additional $2 million a year for three years in this non-reoccurring referendum.

Operational referendum money is used to pay for running the school such as paying school staff, not capital needs such as building expansion or renovation.

Here is a video of the presentation (the first person to speak on the video is King (at right) then Haas (center) and then Sandberg:

More information about the referendum is available here at the district’s website.