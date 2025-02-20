Paddock Lake Village Board appoints municipal judge

The Paddock Lake Village Board Wednesday appointed Richard Ginkowski as municipal judge.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of longtime judge Robert Brenner as of Jan. 1.

Ginkowski, a former Kenosha County assistant district attorney, is also the current Pleasant Prairie municipal judge.

Ginkowski was appointed by Racine/Kenosha Circuit Court Chief Judge Wynne Laufenberg to serve as judge until Feb. 28. The board’s action extended that appointment, but for an as of yet undetermined term.

Initially the board was considering a staff recommendation to appoint Ginkowski until April 2026, the next election at which a judge could be elected.

However, Trustee Ron Statz questioned whether the board would be better to appoint Ginkowski until April 2027, since Brenner’s term was to expire then. If the appointment was made until April 2026, the person elected to the post in 2026 would have to run again in 2027 to stay in the post for four more years.

Village administrator Tim Popanda said he had only spoke to Ginkowski about serving in Paddock Lake until April 2026.

After some discussion, village President pro tempore Alex Attiah suggested making the appointment opened ended until Ginkowski’s willingness to serve longer could be determined.

Trustee Joseph Capelli, an attorney who practices in Kenosha County, told the board Ginkowski was well qualified for the post.

“He’s a great attorney,” Capelli said. “As far as qualified, he’s qualified. He knows the law. He’s a law and order type of person.”