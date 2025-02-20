A word from our sponsors: Why your tires matter and how Hartnell Tire Outlet can help

Racine Unified faces uncertainty if U.S. Department of Education is eliminated RACINE, WI — As the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) grapples with a $20 million budget deficit, a new challenge threatens to upend its financial future: the potential elimination of the U.S. Department of Education. A renewed push in Congress to dismantle the federal agency—championed by President Donald Trump and conservative lawmakers—could strip millions in […] Denise Lockwood

Taccarri Hicks joins Wisconsin’s elite with 52-point game, 1,000 career points RACINE, WI – Taccarri Hicks continues to solidify her place among the top high school basketball players in Wisconsin. The 5’7” junior guard from Racine Case High School delivered a 52-point performance on February 10 against Racine St. Catherine’s, officially cementing her name among the state’s all-time great scorers. Her standout season reached another milestone […] Nick Payne

Burlington and Waterford real estate: 11 homes that sold fast as market heats up RACINE COUNTY, WI — Homes in the Burlington and Waterford area are selling fast, realtors say. In recent weeks, the Racine County Eye recently launched a new series to share the latest in real estate news. Whether you’re tracking your neighborhood’s value or searching for your next home, our weekly roundup delivers the market intelligence […] Amie Schaenzer

WIAA Boys’ Swim & Dive Sectionals: Brady Moore, Trey Smith dominate as they qualify for state STURTEVANT, WI – Case senior Brady Moore may have swum his final laps at the RUSD Aquatic Center on Saturday, but his performance guaranteed his name will be chased for years. Moore, who already set nearly every record time in the 3-year-old aquatic center, broke two of his own pool records in the WIAA Division […] Matt Hardesty