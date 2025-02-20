A word from our sponsors: Town of Wheatland seeking applicants for appointed town clerk and appointed town treasurer

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the town of Wheatland — DH

Town of Wheatland Full Time Municipal Clerk

The Town of Wheatland (population 3,376) is seeking applicants for an appointed Clerk position beginning April 2025. Position can expect 40+ hours weekly. Candidates must have strong communication and organizational skills, and a strong attention to detail. A working knowledge of municipal government, accounting, finances, maintaining public records, budgeting, payroll, licensing and permits, and election administration is desired. Computer skills are critical and should include proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and QuickBooks. Starting salary is dependent on a combination of education, prior experience and qualifications, and starting salary could range from $25+ hourly/ $52,000 salary. Two weeks’ vacation to start. Stipend for Self Health Insurance and Self Retirement. (2024 was $5,082 for each)

Send cover letter and resume with subject headline “APPOINTED CLERK” to Kelly Wilson @ kwilson23@wi.rr.com or by mail to PO Box 797, New Munster, WI. 53152.

The position will be open until filled, however application materials received before March 01, 2025 will be given first consideration.

Town of Wheatland Full Time Municipal Treasurer

The Town of Wheatland (population 3,376) is seeking applicants for an appointed Treasurer position beginning April 2025. Position can expect 40+ hours weekly. Candidates must have strong communication and organizational skills, and a strong attention to detail. A working knowledge of municipal government, accounting, finances, maintaining public records, budgeting, payroll, licensing and permits, and election administration is desired. Computer skills are critical and should include proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and QuickBooks. Starting salary is dependent on a combination of education, prior experience and qualifications, and starting salary could range from $24+ hourly/ $50,000 salary. Two weeks’ vacation to start. Stipend for Self Health Insurance and Self Retirement. (2024 was $5,082 for each)

Send cover letter and resume with subject headline “APPOINTED TREASURER” to Kelly Wilson @ kwilson23@wi.rr.com or by mail to P.O .Box 797, New Munster, WI 53152.

The position will be open until filled, however application materials received before March 01, 2025 will be given first consideration.