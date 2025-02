At about 6 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue (all stations) and Kansasville Fire and Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a possible fire in the 29900 block of 41st Street in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Smoke and sparks reported coming from chimney.

UPDATE 6:04 p.m. — Dispatch eports deputy on scene reports no active fire, but sparks visible at top of chimney.