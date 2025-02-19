A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association seeking applicants for executive director

2 people injured in house fire after it explodes on south side of Racine RACINE, WI — Two people suffered unknown injuries as a result of a fire after their home exploded in the in the 2600 block of Gilson Street shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. A story from Nalan Media confirmed the Racine Fire Department (RFD) and Racine Police Department (RAPD) responded to the scene of […] Heather Asiyanbi

Creating your home gym: 4 tips for creating your best space RACINE, WI – For some Racine-area residents, the perfect home gym is worth the investment—sometimes thousands of dollars—to transform a spare room or garage into a personal fitness sanctuary. White Rabbit Home Improvement’s Gary Kriz has seen clients spend up to $9,000 on storage and flooring projects to craft a gym that mirrors a commercial […] Amie Schaenzer

Tech-Prize Founders Night event Feb. 19 perfect for newly minted entrepreneurs who need funding RACINE, WI — Individuals who are launching their own businesses or thinking about starting a business are invited to Founders Night Out. Hosted by Tech-Prize from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Uncorkt, 240 Main Street, Founders Night is presented in conjunction with gBETA, BizStarts, and Founder Institute. The goal of the event […] Heather Asiyanbi

Here’s how Wisconsin’s state budget process works MADISON, WI — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his 2025-27 biennial state budget proposal on Tuesday. The nearly year-long process is now picking up speed, but the next two-year budget is still far from being finalized. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Over the next few months, the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance […] Hallie Caflin