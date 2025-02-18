Twin Lakes approves street resurfacing projects for 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board Monday awarded a bid for its 2025 street resurfacing project.

Included in the project are:

Esch Road: Zerfas Drive to 400th Avenue

400th Avenue: Esch Road to Village Limits

Pheasant Ave: Elizabeth Lane to Park Lane

Willow Road: Lakeshore Way to Park Lane

Willow Road: Park Lane to Elizabeth Lane

Sunset Drive: Park Lane to end of curb

Shady Lane: Esch Road to Swallow Road

Village engineer Gregory Droessler recommended and the board agreed to award the bid to Stark Pavement Corp. for base bid of $577,457. Stark’s bid was the lowest of four received by the village.

The village had also asked the bidders to include an alternate bid for work on Waldeck Drive. Droessler, trying to stay within the $600,000 budget set for the project, was not recommending including the Waldeck resurfacing.

“I was given a firm budget of 600,000,” Droessler said.

However some board members asked whether it would be better to do that stretch now rather than wait two or three years more. Trustee Aaron Karow pointed out the Waldeck work is needed and it won’t be cheaper in the future. Some other board members agreed.

“I’m all in if we can manage it,” said village President Howard Skinner. “And it’s not going to be any less expensive.”

Droessler said some money might be made available if undercutting is not needed. The village also has a state grant coming for the Willow Street portion that could lower what the village spends.

Ultimately, the motion to approve the bid was made to accept Stark’s base bid and include Waldeck as long as the total cost doesn’t exceed $600,000 plus the state grant.