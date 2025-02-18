Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Feb. 19, 2025

Feb 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • First Semester Grades Report
  • Class of 2025 Early Graduates
  • Referendum Communications Plan
  • Additional Alternative Education Teaching Position
  • Mentor-Mentee Program and Stipend for Leadership Team
  • Closed session for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of
    any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility: District Administrator Candidates

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Wilmot High School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives