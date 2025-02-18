Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board meeting Feb. 19, 2025

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- First Semester Grades Report
- Class of 2025 Early Graduates
- Referendum Communications Plan
- Additional Alternative Education Teaching Position
- Mentor-Mentee Program and Stipend for Leadership Team
- Closed session for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of
any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility: District Administrator Candidates