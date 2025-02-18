Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Feb. 19, 2025

Young hoopers and sharpshooters shine at Chavez center all-star games & 3-point contest RACINE, WI – The Chavez Center was electric on February 15th as young basketball stars showcased their skills at the annual 5th-8th grade 3-point contest and all-star games. This exciting event gave some of the area’s most promising talent a chance to shine, with sharpshooters lighting up the arc and all-star matchups bringing fierce competition. […] Nick Payne

Is Your Investment Portfolio Too Risky? Here’s How to Fix It! Have you ever wondered why experienced investors don’t put all their money into one stock, one bond, or one type of asset? The reason is simple—diversification. But what does diversification really mean, and how can it help you? Diversification is one of the most effective ways to manage risk while still aiming for strong returns. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Dennis Reeser, dedicated Marine veteran and educator, dies at 78 A life of service and dedication Surrounded by his loving family, Dennis Reeser, age 78, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born in Lockport, New York, on January 26, 1947, to the late David Grove and Thelma (née Hemmer) Reeser. His mother later married Robert […] Racine County Eye Staff

Raymond School District faces financial scrutiny amid loan controversy and looming referendum RAYMOND, WI — As the Raymond School District continues to struggle with its financial situation, a resident who asked to remain anonymous sent via email a packet of information that spells out concerns about how administration is handling loans, transparency, and compliance with state law. Included in the email are public records obtained through an […] Heather Asiyanbi