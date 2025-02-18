Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Feb. 19, 2025

Feb 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Motion – to authorize Village Administrator accept donation of tax parcels 40-4-120-021-2755 and 40-
    4-120-021-2760.
  • Motion – to authorize and approve Bear Development request to reduce the developer’s cash escrow for
    public improvements in the residential development known as Duck Pond.
  • Motion – to authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $337,994.08 as pay
    request #3 for 2024 street improvement project.
  • Motion – appoint interim Municipal Judge Richard Ginkowski to serve as the Village Paddock Lake
    Municipal Judge until 2026 Spring election
  • Motion – authorize Village Administrator to contribute $250 of village funds to the Kenosha County
    Sheriff’s Department Safety Poster contest.

The full agenda is available here.

