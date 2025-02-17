Local students among Fall 2024 UW-Whitewater graduates

More than 800 students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 14, 2024.

The following students with local connections earned degrees from the UW-Whitewater at winter commencement:

Haley Gorsuch, Bristol. graduated with the following degree: Art Education – BSE.

Dylan Griffin, Twin Lakes, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Finance – BBA.

Mason Griffin, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA.

Cade Nichols, Bristol, graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE.

Hazel Parys, Salem, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Information Technology – BBA.

Jacob Shippee, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – BBA.

Cheyanne Spencer, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE.

Approximately 633 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The 815-member graduating class included three international students, 58 military veterans and 138 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 80 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

A total of 47 students participated in the university’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned a job promotion, were accepted to graduate school, or started their own business before commencement.