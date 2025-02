After a bit of a break during part of Monday, the National Weather Service has issued another cold weather advisory that includes Kenosha County.

The latest advisory is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Monday to noon, Tuesday. Wind chill values could reach -25 during that period.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach just 8. Wednesday’s high will be 13 and Thursday’s 20, says the latest, local NWS forecast. Temps should rise steadily from there to a forecasted 40 Monday.