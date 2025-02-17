A word from our sponsors: Polish your golf game year round at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: Westosha Sports Complex is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

Weather or season never gets in the way of your golf game at Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake.

Westosha Sports Complex is a professional training facility where players up their game, practice their swings, and just have fun.

Westosha Sports Complex features Full Swing, the worldwide leader in cutting edge indoor golf simulation technology. Full Swing simulators are in the homes of top Tour Pros including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, and many more. Its patented dual tracking technology delivers superior ball tracking data and makes Full Swing the only simulator that actually measures ball flight indoors. With over 30 years of experience, Full Swing provides the most accurate and realistic golf experience you can find. There are 15 different courses you can play.

Hours are: Monday through Tuesday 3-9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you are looking for an earlier tee time call us at least 48 hours in advance and we will try and accommodate you. Refreshments, including beer, are avilable for purchase.

If your game is baseball or softball, stop in for Westosha Sports Complex’s HitTrax baseball/softball hitting simulator.

HitTrax is not your average batting cage. Its patented technology measures real-time data and displays live results for immediate feedback. Analyze key performance metrics to identify tendencies before stepping onto the field.

With HitTrax, players are further engaged, in-depth performance reports are generated. Whether it’s hitting leagues, tournaments or home run derby’s, HitTrax brings the excitement of the outdoor game into this facility.

Click here for full pricing details.

Westosha Sports Complex is located at 1215 N. Pryor St, Silver Lake.