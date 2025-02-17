A word from our sponsors: Opportunities to learn more about Silver Lake Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) referendum scheduled

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Silver Lake Salem Jt. 1 School District — DH

The community is invited to learn more about the April 1 referendum for Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District – Riverview School.

Community Information Meetings

Feb 18, 6 p.m. at Riverview School

March 19, 6 p.m. at Riverview School

Learn more about the referendum and ask your questions directly to district representatives. These will be duplicate sessions, so please select the one that best fits your schedule.

Drop-in Chats

Superintendent Kim Taylor will also host informal drop-in chats about the referendum at Scully’s Restaurant, 107 S Cogswell Dr, Silver Lake, WI, on February 18 and March 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. The chats are intended to help answer residents’ questions about the referendum.

More information about the referendum can be found on the District’s website at:

https://www.silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us/o/slj1sd/page/referendum-2025