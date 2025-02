The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 12 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday. Cold temperatures with very wind chills as low as -25 are expected during that period.

The advisory texts says: “The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”