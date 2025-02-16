Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 17, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding awarding the contract for the Village’s 2025 Street Resurfacing Project.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2025-2-1 to Rezone from the Residential Zone to the Commercial Zone Parcel 86-4-119-281-4001
- Consideration of a motion to approve a Condominium Plat for an existing structure at 202 E. Main St. Parcels 85-4-119-211-3525, 85-4-119-211-3535, 85-4-119-211-3541
- Discussion regarding a Kenosha Drug Operations Group Agreement between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin Lakes Police Department.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Aquanuts Agreement and Compliance Statement.
- Closed session for the purposes of conducting an annual performance evaluation of the Village Administrator.