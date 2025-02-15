Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

At about 7:17 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 12400 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot

UPDATE 7:37 p.m. — Smoke inside building. Twin Lake Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue requested to respond with additional units.

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. — Randall command activates box alarm. Among the departments requested to respond are Richmond Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Spring Grove Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Racine Fire Bells.