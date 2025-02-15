A word from our sponsors: Feb. 15, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Colin McKenna: Candidate for Racine Common Council, 9th District Colin McKenna is running for election for a seat on the City of Racine Common Council, representing the 9th aldermanic district. His answers are in his own words and have been edited only for grammar and punctuation. Name Colin McKenna Family information Married with one son Campaign website None Office you are seeking City of […] Heather Asiyanbi

Cory Sebastian: Candidate for Racine Common Council, 15th District Cory Sebastian is running for re-election to her seat on the City of Racine Common Council, representing the 15th aldermanic district. Her answers are in her own words and have been edited only for grammar and punctuation. Name Cory Sebastian Family information In addition to always being the restaurant and catering business, my parents have […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine’s Soija Cameron dazzles before record 127.7 million Super Bowl viewers RACINE, WI — Soija Cameron’s dance journey began in Racine at an early age. At her Red Apple School graduation, she danced so enthusiastically during a skit that her mother, Twyla Clark, knew she had to enroll her in dance classes. “Soija danced and danced in that skit,” Clark recalled. “She wouldn’t sit down. So […] Nick Payne

The value of DEI: Op-ed from NAACP about supporting area businesses that value diversity In a flurry of executive orders enacted on President Trump’s first day in office, the Trump administration has chosen to roll back all federal programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The move represents a significant regression from the previous administration’s approach to centering racial equity and remedying the systemic racism deeply entrenched in our […] Racine County Eye Staff