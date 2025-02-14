Units responding for crash on I-94

Feb 14th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:37 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to a report of a crash in the 7500 block of the northbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

