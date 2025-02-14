More snow Friday night, Saturday; winter weather advisory issued

There’s more snow on the way for Western Kenosha County this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes Kenosha County from 6 p.m., Friday to 6 a.m., Saturday.

Snow is possible as early as 5 p.m., but most likely between 7 and 11 p.m., and then again Saturday between noon and 5 p.m., says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Total accumulation of four inches possible during that time. Snow could linger into Saturday evening and the wee hours of Sunday morning.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s to low 30s this weekend before dipping down drastically next week.