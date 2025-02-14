A word from our sponsors: Why your tires matter and how Hartnell Tire Outlet can help

Note: This is a paid announcement from Hartnell Chevrolet — DH
Tires are a crucial component of your vehicle, directly affecting safety, performance, and fuel efficiency. Over time, tires can wear down or degrade, leading to various issues that may compromise your driving experience.
Here are a few signs you might need new tires:
- Uneven Wear: This can indicate alignment issues or improper inflation, affecting your vehicle’s handling and safety.
- Low Tread Depth: Tires with insufficient tread can significantly reduce traction, especially in wet or slippery conditions.
- Dry Rotting: Cracks or brittleness in the rubber can lead to tire failure, posing a serious safety risk.
- Age of Tires: Even if they appear visually sound, tires over six years old may need replacement due to the breakdown of materials.
- Check these items or have a trained tire profession do an inspection for you!
