A word from our sponsors: Opportunities to learn more about Silver Lake Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) referendum scheduled

Racine’s Soija Cameron dazzles before record 127.7 million Super Bowl viewers RACINE, WI — Soija Cameron’s dance journey began in Racineat an early age. At her Red Apple School graduation, she danced so enthusiastically during a skit that her mother, Twyla Clark, knew she had to enroll her in dance classes. “Soija danced and danced in that skit,” Clark recalled. “She wouldn’t sit down. So I […] Nick Payne

The value of DEI: Op-ed from NAACP about supporting area businesses that value diversity In a flurry of executive orders enacted on President Trump’s first day in office, the Trump administration has chosen to roll back all federal programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The move represents a significant regression from the previous administration’s approach to centering racial equity and remedying the systemic racism deeply entrenched in our […] Racine County Eye Staff

Couples through Racine’s history: How love makes a city RACINE, WI — A popular opinion roaming around the internet is that the romance of yesteryear is better than today. We watch movies set in the 19th and 20th centuries and listen to stories from our grandparents, yearning for the courtships they experienced. This Valentine’s Day, Racine County Eye dives into the history books for […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Ann Salerno, Award-Winning Vocalist and Senior Care Advocate, Dies at 66 A life dedicated to music, care, and community Ann Salerno, 66, a beloved musician and senior living advocate, died peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2025, surrounded by love. Born on April 21, 1958, Ann graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a major in English and a minor in Women’s Studies. While in college, she […] Racine County Eye Staff