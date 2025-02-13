Feb. 13, 2025 snow report & more snow coming Friday

We measured 5 inches of snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at sbout 5:30 a.m. Thursday for the storm that started dropping snow Wednesday morning and finished sometime overnight.

It is a dry relatively light snow. Low air temps are not helping get that last layer off the ground, including roads.

We’re not done with the snow yet, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. More snow is expected Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. Friday night’s accumulation could be 2 to 4 inches with another inch possible Saturday and Saturday night.

Temperatures are also going to get cold, with high temperatures in the low teens and lows below zero at times for the next seven days.