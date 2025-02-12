A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service seeking full-time automotive technician

Note: This is a paid announcement from Wilmot Auto Service — DH
Do you LOVE working on vehicles but HATE WORKING SATURDAYS? Wilmot Auto Service is a a Monday – Friday Shop.
At Wilmot Auto Service, we are family owned and operated since 1951. We are looking for an automotive technician to join our team. Full-time position. Call 262-620-6528 Ask for Dwayne.
Wilmot Auto Service is located at 11307 Fox River Rd., Wilmot WI 53192, attached to the BP Gas Station.
Monday – Friday NO NIGHTS AND NO SATURDAYS!
Must have valid drivers license.
Pay rate is determined by your experience in the automotive trade.
Job Type: Full-time
Schedule: Monday to Friday