A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service seeking full-time automotive technician

Feb 12th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Wilmot Auto Service — DH

Do you LOVE working on vehicles but HATE WORKING SATURDAYS? Wilmot Auto Service is a a Monday – Friday Shop.

At Wilmot Auto Service, we are family owned and operated since 1951. We are looking for an automotive technician to join our team. Full-time position. Call 262-620-6528 Ask for Dwayne.

Wilmot Auto Service is located at 11307 Fox River Rd., Wilmot WI 53192, attached to the BP Gas Station.

Monday – Friday NO NIGHTS AND NO SATURDAYS!

Must have valid drivers license.

Pay rate is determined by your experience in the automotive trade.

Job Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday to Friday

