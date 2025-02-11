Winter storm warning issued

Feb 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from noon Wednesday until 3 a.m., Thursday.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for 4 to 7 inches of snow here during the warning period.

Other Wisconsin counties under the warning are Racine, Milwaukee Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington and Sheboygan.

Most northeastern Illinois counties are still under a winter storm watch as of 2 p.m., Tuesday.

