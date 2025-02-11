Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 12, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Presentation from Salem Grade School

Donation of two tax parcels

Release Developers cash escrow

Appointment of interim Municipal Judge

2024 Ordinance enforcement report

Golf cart registration event

The full agenda is available here.