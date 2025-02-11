Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 12, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation from Salem Grade School
- Donation of two tax parcels
- Release Developers cash escrow
- Appointment of interim Municipal Judge
- 2024 Ordinance enforcement report
- Golf cart registration event