Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Feb. 12, 2025

Feb 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Presentation from Salem Grade School
  • Donation of two tax parcels
  • Release Developers cash escrow
  • Appointment of interim Municipal Judge
  • 2024 Ordinance enforcement report
  • Golf cart registration event

The full agenda is available here.

