A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association seeking applicants for executive director

What Racine aldermen can and can’t do to help residents RACINE, WI – The Racine Common Council aims to make life better for residents and the community as a whole. But many may not understand what Racine aldermen can, and can’t do, and that knowledge can help give you the power to get your questions answered and further enact bigger change in the city. Alderman […] Amie Schaenzer

Racine County High School Sports Schedule: Feb. 10-15 RACINE – The sports postseason begins this weekend for boys and girls wrestling and boys swimming and diving. Elsewhere around the county this week, two of the top girls basketball players in the city will face off on Monday night when Taccarri Hicks and Case take on Laila Collier-White and St. Catherine’s. On Tuesday night, […] Matt Hardesty

Gov. Evers visits Acelero Learning, warns of economic fallout of cutting federal childcare funding RACINE, WI — Governor Tony Evers visited Acelero Learning, a Head Start program in Racine on Monday, Feb. 10, observing classrooms and meeting with staff while raising concerns about the potential consequences of federal funding cuts to early childhood education. His visit was the last of a statewide swing to highlight the importance of the […] Heather Asiyanbi and Erik Gunn

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southeast Wisconsin: Prepare for Heavy Snow SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN – Residents of southeast Wisconsin should prepare for a significant winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow starting Wednesday afternoon, with potential accumulations of up to 7 inches. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, affecting areas including Racine, […] Racine County Eye Staff