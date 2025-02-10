Winter storm watch issued

It may look all sunny and tranquil outside this Monday afternoon, but just wait. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for later in the week.

The watch is currently set to be in effect from noon Wednesday to 3 a.m., Thursday.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast says Western Kenosha County could see 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulation during the watch period. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 27, but reach just 18 on Thursday.

More snow is in the extended forecast for Friday night and Saturday.