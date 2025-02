Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southeast Wisconsin: Prepare for Heavy Snow SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN – Residents of southeast Wisconsin should prepare for a significant winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow starting Wednesday afternoon, with potential accumulations of up to 7 inches. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, affecting areas including Racine, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Top Players to Watch in the 76ers vs. Bucks Showdown The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are set to clash on February 9 at Fiserv Forum in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference battle. Both teams feature elite talent capable of shifting the outcome of the game through their unique skill sets and leadership on the court. The 76ers will rely on the offensive explosiveness of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Luke Kozich, 86, devoted family man and proud Croatian, dies A journey of resilience and faith Luke Kozich, 86, of Racine, died peacefully on February 5, 2025. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and proud Croatian, Luke’s life was defined by perseverance, generosity, and an unwavering love for his family and heritage. Born on January 1, 1939, in Sasina, Bosnia and Herzegovina (then part of the […] Racine County Eye Staff

Darlene Andes, 91, beloved mother and dedicated volunteer, dies A life of generosity, faith, and family Darlene Andes, 91, of Mount Pleasant, died peacefully in her home on February 6, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Known for her selflessness, unwavering faith, and devotion to her loved ones, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity. Born on September 27, 1933, in Racine, […] Racine County Eye Staff