A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County ADRC to Offer Powerful Tools for Caregivers Online Class; register by Feb. 11

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an evidence-based educational series intended to teach skills to those who are caring for another adult, such as a loved one, friend, or neighbor. The class helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions, and locate helpful resources.
The virtual, 6-week educational series is offered by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center and will be led by Margaret Ricchio, Caregiver Support Coordinator. The classes will be held Tuesdays, beginning February 18 and running until March 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. There is no cost, however donations are accepted to defer costs.
Registration is required by February 11. To register, or to learn more about Powerful Tools and the ADRC’s Caregiver Support, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at adrc.kenoshacounty.org.