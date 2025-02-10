A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County ADRC to Offer Powerful Tools for Caregivers Online Class; register by Feb. 11

5 things to do in Racine this week: Feb. 10-16 RACINE, WI — Whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or just looking for things to do, Racine has plenty of events lined up for the week of Feb. 10-16. From a puppy smooch contest to a Valentine’s dinner and even a flash tattoo event, here are five ways to enjoy the week in and around Racine. […] Liliana Fannin

Prairie basketball stars shine on senior night with record-breaking performance WIND POINT — How does the most accomplished duo in Prairie girls’ basketball history celebrate senior night? With flowers, speeches, and Jarritos. Four years ago, Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes and Meg Decker became immediate starters as freshmen on a team that won four games in the previous season. Their time at Prairie isn’t over yet, but […] Matt Hardesty

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 7, 2025 Want to stay in the know? Here’s a roundup of the five most-read stories of the week, covering everything from new tariffs affecting Wisconsin businesses to a tragic accident in Burlington and a major milestone for local student-athletes. Catch up on the stories that had the community talking and stay informed on the latest developments. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Unified’s $190 million referendum: What voters need to know At a Racine Founder’s Rotary Club meeting Friday morning, Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent Soren Gajewski delivered a stark warning to community leaders and business professionals: “Without additional funding, Racine classrooms will be more crowded, teachers will be stretched thinner, and critical programs could be cut,” he said. Gajewski is asking voters for a […] Denise Lockwood