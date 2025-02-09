Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board special meeting & working board session Feb. 10, 2025

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a special meeting and working board session Monday, in the school library.

The special board meeting is first at 4:15 p.m.. On the agenda is:

Teaching Overload Assignment

The special board meeting agenda is available here.

The working session is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Additional Alternative Education Teaching Position

Mentor/Leadership Team Stipend

Closed session for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(c): Athletic/Activities Director Contract and Individual Employee Contract Matter.

The full agenda for the working session is available here.