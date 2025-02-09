Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 10, 2025

Feb 9th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. or immediately following the Economic Development meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • Riverview School Referendum Presentation
  • Renewal of Village Insurance with R&R Insurance in the amount of $267,798.
  • Purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox for village hall use from Hartnell Chevy in the amount of $22,306
  • Public Safety Liaison discussion and possible appointment of Bill Hopkins
  • Resolution 2025.02-121, a Resolution to authorize the carryover of $150,000.00 from the 2024 street paving fund balance to the 2025 street paving fund
  • Awarding 2025 Street and Utilities Improvement Project to Payne & Dolan in the amount of $1,534,815.20
  • Purchase of a forestry mulching head to replace 19-year-old brush cutter from Burris Equipment in the amount of $25,465
  • Replacement of the WWTP digester methane gas blower from OTC Equipment in the amount $11,566.44
  • Replacement of mechanical seal and bearings in return activated sludge pump (SP-6) from Crane Engineering in the amount of $10,725.00
  • Update on Station 2 Remodeling Project
  • Liquidation of 2 pieces of fire apparatus – 5852 & 5813
  • Purchase of timekeeping software from TCP Software in the amount of $24,324.05

The full agenda is available here.

