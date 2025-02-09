Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission Feb. 10, 2025

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Irving One, LLC, 1222 N Grant Ave, Odessa, TX 79761; Diedrich Family Farm LLC, 2000 Richmond Road, Twin Lakes, WI 53181; Russell Brothers, LLC, 11909 Richmond Road, Twin Lakes, WI 53181 (Owners), Country Thunder Music Festivals, 730 Gallatin Pike N, Madison, TN 37115 (Agent), requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a country music festival (July 17 – 20, 2025) with an assembly over 5,000 people on the following Tax Parcels: #60-4-119-304-0405 (Irving One, LLC), #60-4-119-304-0100 (Diedrich Family Farm LLC) & part of #60-4-119-311-0200 (Russell Brothers LLC) located in the S 1/2 of Section 30 & the N 1/2 of Section 31, T1N, R19E, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

IRVING ONE LLC, 1222 N. Grant Ave., Odessa TX 79761 (Owner), Vincent Abben, 15 Park Pl, Tiffin IA 52340 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to deploy a Cell on Light Truck (COLT) in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-304-0405, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

ATV/UTV update from workshop. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Tabled. Plan Commission reduction of membership update. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Local municipal designated Head of Emergency Management primary and secondary liaison information for Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management team. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full meeting agenda is available here.

The town has also separately noticed a closed session of the Town Board right after the conclusion of the board/plan commission meeting. That closed session will be for: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, all pursuant to Section 19.85(1)(c).

The closed session meeting agenda is available here.